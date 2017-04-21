Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Gets start Thursday
Knapp went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 6-4 win over the Mets on Thursday.
Knapp, who got his one hit off Noah Syndergaard, was making just his fourth start of the season. He will continue to see one or two starts per week for now, but if Cameron Rupp's struggles continue into next month we could see Knapp start to carve out additional playing time.
