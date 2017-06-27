Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Heads to bench Tuesday
Knapp is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Per usual, Knapp will head to the bench for the night game ahead of Wednesday's matinee contest. Cameron Rupp will start behind the dish Tuesday night, while Knapp should return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale.
