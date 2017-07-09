Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Hits bench for series finale
Knapp is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Knapp's .738 OPS seems to have him perched atop the catching pecking order for Philadelphia, but he'll get a day off after catching Saturday's late-afternoon bout. Cameron Rupp will assume catching duties in his stead.
