Knapp is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Knapp's .738 OPS seems to have him perched atop the catching pecking order for Philadelphia, but he'll get a day off after catching Saturday's late-afternoon bout. Cameron Rupp will assume catching duties in his stead.

