Knapp went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Knapp completed the comeback for the Phillies, collecting the go-ahead RBI single off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz in the top of the ninth inning. The Philadelphia backup catcher doesn't offer much to get excited about fantasy-wise going forward, but it was certainly an exciting day for him on Wednesday.

