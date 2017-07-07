Manager Pete Mackanin said he doesn't consider Knapp his primary catcher, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Knapp has started seven of the Phillies' last 11 games behind the plate. Cameron Rupp has been scuffling with the bat, so Mackanin has used this as a chance to get Knapp more at-bats. The rookie has responded with a .256 average and three home runs in 117 at-bats this season. It is likely the Phillies will continue to balance playing time between Rupp and Knapp for the remainder of the season to evaluate which backstop fits into their future plans. Top prospect Jorge Alfaro is out of options next season, making it likely that Rupp or Knapp will be traded in the offseason.