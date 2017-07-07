Knapp is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Padres.

Knapp continues to see a majority of the playing time behind the plate and has turned in a solid .273 batting average over the past week, but will take a seat after two consecutive starts. Cameron Rupp will take over and act as the battery mate for starter Nick Pivetta.

