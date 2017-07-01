Knapp is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

He has gotten on base seven times while starting four of the last five games, but will head to the bench in day game against righty Zack Wheeler. Cameron Rupp starts behind the dish and will hit eighth.

