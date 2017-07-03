Knapp is out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates.

Knapp still seems to be occupying the larger portion of a timeshare with Cameron Rupp behind the plate, but not overwhelmingly so, as he'll now find himself out of the lineup for the sixth time in 13 games. The lack of a full-time role figures to limit the usefulness of both players to NL-only or deep two-catcher mixed leagues.

