Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Takes seat Monday
Knapp is out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates.
Knapp still seems to be occupying the larger portion of a timeshare with Cameron Rupp behind the plate, but not overwhelmingly so, as he'll now find himself out of the lineup for the sixth time in 13 games. The lack of a full-time role figures to limit the usefulness of both players to NL-only or deep two-catcher mixed leagues.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Ninth-inning RBI single wins game•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Takes seat Friday•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Late scratch from Sunday lineup•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...