Pullin said the elbow injury that cost him a shot at playing in the Arizona Fall League is now healed, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports. "My elbow is fine now," Pullin said. "I've been throwing and it's feeling good."

Pullin injured the elbow making an awkward throw during the final week of last season at Double-A Reading. He has been invited to participate in spring training, but is a long shot to earn a job with the Phillies. He will either open the season back at Double-A or with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.