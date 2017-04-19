Lively was called up by the Phillies on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It appears the promotion only serves as a temporary bullpen replacement for Pat Neshek, who will miss a few games on paternity leave. Regardless, Lively may get the opportunity to make his major-league debut if needed. The former fourth-round pick has a 4.09 ERA with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season after posting impressive numbers in 2016, but has never pitched in relief.