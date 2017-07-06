Lively (1-4) gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts over four innings in a loss against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The rookie right-hander hadn't failed to complete five innings in any of his first six MLB starts, but that run came to an end in ugly fashion when the Pirates hung a six-run fourth inning on him. Lively has only a 17:13 K:BB over 42.2 innings, and that minimal strikeout rate is going to make it hard for him to keep his ERA (currently 3.80) in fantasy-friendly territory.