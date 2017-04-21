Lively was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

It was an uneventful stint for Lively; he made no appearances for the Phillies while serving as a replacement for paternity-bound Pat Neshek. The young right-hander will continue his development in the minors for now, but certainly could be in line for another call-up later this season.

