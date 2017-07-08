Phillies' Ben Lively: Optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley
Lively was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Lively was only able to last four innings during his start against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk. With Jerad Eickhoff (back) coming off the DL for Sunday's start, Lively will wind up as the casualty and will head back down to Triple-A. The right-hander is likely going to return to the Phillies in the near future, as his 3.80 ERA and 1.38 WHIP show that the 25-year-old can carve out a role in the majors.
