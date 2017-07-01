Phillies' Ben Lively: Quality start in Friday's loss
Lively (1-3) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over 6.1 innings in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mets.
He gutted out a solid effort despite some control issues, and there's no shame in being outdueled by Jacob deGrom. He's now given the Phillies a quality start in five of his first six big-league outings, but his 3.72 ERA is probably due for some regression given his woeful 13:12 K:BB in 39 innings. The 25-year-old will next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Pirates.
