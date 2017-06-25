Lively (1-2) allowed five runs (four earned) over 5.1 innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He walked four and did not strike anyone out.

The lack of strikeouts was concerning, but it has not been consistent across all five of Lively's starts in the majors this season. Still, Saturday was the first time he allowed more than three earned runs and it was also the shortest outing of his young career. Lively figures to stay in the Phillies' rotation for the time being.