Lively will start Saturday's game against the Giants in what will be his big-league debut, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He is with the Phillies on Friday, but has not been officially called up. Lively, a 25-year-old righty, has typically been excellent at preventing runs and baserunners in the minor leagues, and this year has been no different, as he boasts a 2.40 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in nine starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Despite those sparkling ratios, he lacks even mid-rotation stuff, profiling as a No. 5 starter or swing man. He has 45 strikeouts in 56.1 innings, and even against a weak Giants offense, he is a high-risk start Saturday in most formats. If he can tread water, he could stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future, as Vince Velasquez (elbow) and Clay Buchholz (forearm) are both on the DL.