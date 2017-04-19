Phillies' Brock Stassi: Might get extra start or two in left field
Stassi will see time in left field along with Daniel Nava and Aaron Altherr while Howie Kendrick (abdomen) is sidelined, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kendrick might only need the minimum 10 days on the disabled list before he returns. That will present limited opportunities for playing time for Stassi and the others in left field. Nava has started in left field for the two games Kendrick has missed thus far.
