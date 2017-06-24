Perkins went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over Arizona.

Perkins has now made three straight starts, twice in left field and once in right field, and hit leadoff in each of those games. He has just two hits since his promotion and has yet to draw a walk despite his strong walk rate at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. Manager Pete Mackanin said earlier this week he intends to give Perkins plenty of playing time, but he'll need to produce to maintain his at-bats and his leadoff spot while Cesar Hernandez (oblique) is sidelined.