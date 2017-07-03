Perkins has just two at-bats over the Phillies' last four games.

Perkins has seen his playing time cut sharply with the arrival of Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He has not played in the past two games and was used as a pinch hitter in the prior two games, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Perkins is going to have a difficult time getting into the lineup with any regularity as long as Williams remains in the majors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories