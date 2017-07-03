Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Playing time cut
Perkins has just two at-bats over the Phillies' last four games.
Perkins has seen his playing time cut sharply with the arrival of Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He has not played in the past two games and was used as a pinch hitter in the prior two games, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Perkins is going to have a difficult time getting into the lineup with any regularity as long as Williams remains in the majors.
