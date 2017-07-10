Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Hits sixth homer
Rupp went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Padres.
Rupp's second-inning home run was one of six hit by the Phillies in this one. The catcher flashed surprising power with 16 long balls in 2016 but is hitting just .220 with six homers heading into the All-Star break.
