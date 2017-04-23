Rupp is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Rupp has settled into a routine of starting two-to-three consecutive games before receiving a scheduled day of rest. After starting the team's past two contests, Rupp will head to the bench Sunday in favor of backup catcher Andrew Knapp.

