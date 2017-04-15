Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Sits out Saturday
Rupp is out of the Phillies' lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
The Phillies and Nationals played 10 innings last night, and Rupp caught the whole game, so this is simply a regular rest day. Andrew Knapp will take over catching duties, hitting seventh.
