Rupp is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets, Ryan Lawrence of the Philly Voice reports.

Rupp has started the past three games behind the plate, but he'll head to the bench for a night off despite hitting a pair of doubles in that span. Andrew Knapp will assume the catching duties for the evening.

