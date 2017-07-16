Hernandez (oblique) will come off the disabled list on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hernandez is scheduled to play in his final rehab game Sunday. Manager Pete Mackanin said Hernandez will return to his leadoff role when he comes off the disabled list. The 27-year-old has slashed .277/.336/.399 with five homers and six steals in 238 at-bats this season.