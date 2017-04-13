Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 5-4 loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Hernandez has four multi-hit games through his first nine starts and is hitting .308/.357/.513 with a home run. He has yet to attempt a steal, but that should change in the near future. He showed signs of improvement in his stolen-base technique this spring leading to expectations of increased production in that category this season.

