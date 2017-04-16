Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hits two-run bomb to top Nats
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs during Saturday's win over Washington.
Hernandez's homer provided the game-winning run for the Phillies, and the speedster now sports an impressive .313/.353/.542 slash line. However, he's still looking for his first stolen base, which paired with his ability to reach base (.371 on-base percentage in 2016), is the main fantasy draw for the 26-year-old second baseman. The swipes should come sooner than later, but they'll likely be accompanied with a decline across the other categories. Still, with Hernandez entering his prime, he might also have a career year in store.
More News
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Has fourth multi-hit game Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Showing signs of improvement•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Working on mental part of his game•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Bulked up, wants to steal more bases•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Settles with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: May lose green light•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...