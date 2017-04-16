Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs during Saturday's win over Washington.

Hernandez's homer provided the game-winning run for the Phillies, and the speedster now sports an impressive .313/.353/.542 slash line. However, he's still looking for his first stolen base, which paired with his ability to reach base (.371 on-base percentage in 2016), is the main fantasy draw for the 26-year-old second baseman. The swipes should come sooner than later, but they'll likely be accompanied with a decline across the other categories. Still, with Hernandez entering his prime, he might also have a career year in store.