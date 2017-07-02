Hernandez is recovering well from a strained left oblique, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez is about three weeks into an estimated six week recovery from his oblique strain. Howie Kendrick had been filling in at second base, but he is on the DL with a hamstring strain leaving the Phillies to use Andres Blanco and Ty Kelly at second in the interim.

