Hernandez (oblique) is set to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Hernandez has been steadily progressing in his recovery since being sidelined in early June and appears to finally be ready for a return to game action. The infielder is expected to return to the Phillies sometime shortly after they begin play in the second half of the season, presumably on their upcoming six-game road trip. He should assume his regular role as the primary second baseman, where he's hitting .277 over 58 games this year.