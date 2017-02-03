Hernandez will receive $2.55 million for the 2017 season, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Phillies essentially met Hernandez in the middle after the infielder asked for $2.8 million while the organization filed at $2 million in arbitration. Hernandez put together a strong 2016 season at age 26, slashing .294/.371/.393 while hitting a major league-leading 11 triples. He figures to be Philadelphia's primary second baseman in the early portion of the season, but the organization's plans with prospect J.P. Crawford could complicate matters for Hernandez.