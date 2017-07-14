Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Slated for activation against Marlins
Hernandez (oblique) will likely be activated during next week's series against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports Friday.
The Phillies are in Miami from Monday through Wednesday. The middle infielder was sent out on a rehab assignment this past Wednesday, so assuming he doesn't aggravate the oblique injury, expect him to return to the starting lineup shortly. He hit a solid .277/.336/.399 with six steals and five home runs in the first half, making him a sneaky source of value in formats where middle infielders are scarce.
