Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Takes swings Monday
Hernandez (oblique) took swings in the batting cage from both sides of the plate Monday, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.
Hernandez is progressing well in his recovery from a strained oblique, as he was able to work his way into the cage after taking dry swings Sunday. When he's ready, the 27-year-old is expected to head out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big club. He's still a few weeks out from his original six-week timetable.
