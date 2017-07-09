Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said Hernandez (oblique) should come off the disabled list sometime during the Phillies' road trip from July 14 to July 19, Jake Lourim and Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.

Hernandez has been sidelined since June 9 with a strained oblique. He started taking swings in a batting cage last week and will head out on a rehab assignment as soon as the Phillies feel there is no risk of re-injury.