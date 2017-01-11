Ramos signed a minor league contract with the Phillies that includes an invitation to spring training, the Morning Call's Stephen Gross reports.

He posted a 6.04 ERA and struck out just 27 batters in 47.2 innings last year with the Rangers, working primarily as a starter. However, for his career, he has a 3.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 18.5 percent strikeout rate as a reliever, so he could catch on with the big league club in a low-leverage role at some point next season.