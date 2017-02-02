Coghlan agreed to a minor league deal with the Phillies on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The utility man split time between the A's and Cubs last season, hitting a combined .188/.290/.318, although his second half with the Cubs (.252/.391/.388) was much improved from his first half (.146/.215/.272). He can play pretty much anywhere and could be a valuable utility player for the Phillies if he can hit like he did with Chicago.