Buchholz (forearm) said Wednesday that he's hopeful to resume pitching for the Phillies in September, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reports.

Buchholz was diagnosed with a partial tear in the right flexor pronator mass of his right elbow after departing early in his second start of the season April 11 and is the initial phase of the rehab process after requiring surgery a week ago. The Phillies outlined a four-to-six-month recovery timetable for Buchholz, but even if he meets the short end of that window, it's unclear if the team would be eager in getting him back on the mound. Buchholz is bound for free agency in the offseason, so if the Phillies are out of playoff contention once September arrives, there would be little benefit in having a 32-year-old with no future in the organization taking away innings from more promising young pitchers.