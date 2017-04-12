Buchholz's MRI revealed a partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass.

Buchholz was removed in the third inning against the Mets with the forearm injury. He's heading to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on Thursday, at which time a course of treatment will likely be determined for the 32-year-old.

