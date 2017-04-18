Phillies' Clay Buchholz: Placed on 10-day DL
Buchholz underwent successful surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm Tuesday and was placed on the 10-day DL.
His will need 4-to-6 months to recover from the surgery, which was performed by Dr. James Andrews, meaning he may not return to game action prior to becoming a free agent after this season. Zach Eflin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move and will start Tuesday against the Mets.
