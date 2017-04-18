Buchholz (forearm) will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a tear of the flexor pronator mass and is expected to require a three-to-five month recovery timetable, Jared Carrabis of CSN New England reports.

The right-hander recently visited Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on the forearm injury, and it was quickly determined that Buchholz would require surgery to address the issue. His timetable will keep him sidelined through at least the All-Star break, and if he experiences any setbacks in his recovery, the Phillies may not get him back on the mound until September, if at all. The extended absence coupled with Buchholz's mediocre production both last season and in his first two starts with the Phillies in 2017 makes him a drop candidate in just about every format. The Phillies will likely officially place Buchholz on the 10- or 60-day disabled list later Tuesday, when the team recalls Zach Eflin from the minors to take Buchholz's spot in the rotation.