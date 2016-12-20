Buchholz was traded to the Phillies on Tuesday in exchange for second base prospect Josh Tobias, the Philadelphia Daily News' Matt Gelb reports.

Buchholz was expendable after Boston acquired Chris Sale earlier in the offseason, and the primary motivation for moving him was to get his $13.5 million salary off the books. He will become a free agent after the 2017 season. His fantasy stock is certainly trending up after this move, as he will head to the National League and get out of the American League East, while also going from a likely bullpen/swing man role to the Phillies' clear fifth starter. Buchholz has struggled to stay healthy for seemingly his entire career, but he has a career 3.96 ERA, and as recently as 2015 he posted a 22.8 percent strikeout rate. He is worth a flyer in deep mixed leagues and could be a solid contributor in NL-only formats.