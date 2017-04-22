Phillies' Clay Buchholz: Transferred to 60-day DL
Buchholz was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.
The Phillies needed to clear room on the 40-man roster for newly-acquired Ty Kelly and Buchholz was the likely candidate to be removed. The righty underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm Tuesday and will need 4-to-6 months of recovery.
