Buchholz was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.

The Phillies needed to clear room on the 40-man roster for newly-acquired Ty Kelly and Buchholz was the likely candidate to be removed. The righty underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm Tuesday and will need 4-to-6 months of recovery.

