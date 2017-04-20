Phillies' Colton Murray: Activated from DL
Murray (back) was activated from the disabled list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Murray opened the minor-league season on the disabled list while he recovered from a back injury that he suffered late in spring training. He will work in middle relief for the IronPigs.
