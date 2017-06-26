The Phillies signed Seabold, their third-round selection in the 2017 first-year player draft, for a $525,000 bonus, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies saved some cash with this signing, getting Seabold to agree to terms under the $676,900 slot value. The 21-year-old righty from Cal State Fullerton was 5-4 with a 3.26 ERA and a 76:12 K:BB in 69 innings this season.