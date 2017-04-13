Randolph is hitting .276/.364/.621 with three home runs in his first seven games at High-A Clearwater.

The Phillies gave Randolph a promotion to High-A Clearwater despite the fact that he wasn't all that productive last year at Low-A Lakewood. The 2015 first-round pick did miss significant time with a shoulder injury last year, which could be partly to blame for his mediocre numbers. His three home runs this season already tie his career total in the minors. The Phillies still love his bat and think he'll develop into a solid hitter. If Randolph continues to hit for power he will put himself back onto the radar as a prospect to watch.