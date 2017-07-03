Nava will lead off and man left field Monday against the Pirates.

Nava entered the lineup in the leadoff spot in Sunday's series finale against the Mets and sparked the Phillies with three hits and two RBI, so he'll be rewarded for a second straight start for his efforts. With the Phillies in rebuilding mode, it's likely that Nick Williams, Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera will comprise the club's outfield more often than not, so it will be difficult to bank on Nava receiving consistent at-bats the rest of the way.