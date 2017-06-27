Phillies' Daniel Nava: Hits leadoff Monday
Nava went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Nava got the start in left field and hit leadoff. Cameron Perkins had assumed the leadoff role after his recall, but he's struggled in his initial exposure to major-league pitching. Those struggles may open up some additional at-bats for Nava, who has been splitting time with Perkins in left field.
