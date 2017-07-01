Nava went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mets.

Nava had been seeing fairly regular playing time in left field, but he is likely going to see his at-bats limited now that Nick Williams has been promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Nava is a candidate to be traded this month given his solid performance for the Phillies this season.

