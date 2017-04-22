Nava is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Aaron Altherr is starting in left field and Michael Saunders in right. Nava is off to a great start on the season, batting .350/.462/.700 with a 1.162 OPS, but continues to be passed over in terms of playing time. He should see increased opportunities until Howie Kendrick (oblique) returns to action, but doesn't appear to have an everyday role in the Philadelphia outfield as of yet.