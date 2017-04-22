Phillies' Daniel Nava: Not starting Saturday
Nava is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Aaron Altherr is starting in left field and Michael Saunders in right. Nava is off to a great start on the season, batting .350/.462/.700 with a 1.162 OPS, but continues to be passed over in terms of playing time. He should see increased opportunities until Howie Kendrick (oblique) returns to action, but doesn't appear to have an everyday role in the Philadelphia outfield as of yet.
More News
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Plates two in win•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Will bat second in order Sunday•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Two bombs Thursday•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Claims Opening Day roster spot•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Still fighting for roster spot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...