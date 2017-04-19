Nava is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Manager Pete Mackanin will use his third different player in left field in as many games following Howie Kendrick's (abdomen) placement on the disabled list, with Aaron Altherr getting the nod this time. Altherr and Nava look like more serious candidates than Brock Stassi to see the bulk of the duty in left field, with Nava's hot start to the season perhaps confirming him in the advantage in the short term. Nava has reached base in 10 of his 20 plate appearances on the season.