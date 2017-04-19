Phillies' Daniel Nava: Plates two in win
Nava started in left field Tuesday and went 1-for-6 with two RBI in a 6-2 win over the Mets.
Nava was making his second straight start in left field in place of the injured Howie Kendrick (abdomen). He will likely split time in left with Aaron Altherr until Kendrick is ready to come off the disabled list.
