Nava (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Nava will return from the disabled list in order to add outfield depth to the Phillies. He ultimately missed the minimum 10 days due to his hamstring strain, but now he'll likely return to a reserve role with Nick Williams, Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera locked into starting outfield spots.